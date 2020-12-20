News18» News»Politics»Congress Grabs Posts of Chairperson in 33 Urban Local Bodies in Rajasthan, BJP Wins 10
1-MIN READ
Next Story
Congress Grabs Posts of Chairperson in 33 Urban Local Bodies in Rajasthan, BJP Wins 10
File photo of BJP and Congress flags.
Earlier, five candidates were elected unopposed, a state Election Commission spokesperson said. On Sunday, the elections were held for the posts of chairperson in 45 urban local bodies of 12 Rajasthan districts.
- PTI Jaipur
- Last Updated: December 20, 2020, 19:50 IST
- FOLLOW US ON:
The Congress has grabbed posts of chairperson in 33 of 45 urban local bodies that went to polls on Sunday, an official said. Ten posts of chairperson were won by the BJP while Independents register victory in two local bodies.
Earlier, five candidates were elected unopposed, a state Election Commission spokesperson said. On Sunday, the elections were held for the posts of chairperson in 45 urban local bodies of 12 Rajasthan districts.
The spokesperson said the voting was held from 10 am to 2 pm. A total of 101 candidates were in the fray for the elections. The elections for the posts of vice-chairman will be held on Monday.