News18 » Politics
Congress Has Accepted People's Mandate in Maharashtra, Says Mallikarjun Kharge

Apart from Mallikarjun Kharge, some of the senior party leaders from Maharashtra are also camping in Jaipur to decide their strategy in view of the political impasse in Maharashtra.

PTI

Updated:November 10, 2019, 4:55 PM IST
File photo of Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge.

Jaipur: Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday said the party has accepted the public mandate to it to sit in the opposition in Maharashtra.

"People have given the mandate that we have to sit in the opposition and we accept it. Now it is for the party high command to take a decision, we have left it on the party's high command," he said.

"There are some statements, some talking about support to Shiv Sena and some are denying but there is no fact in such statements. The Congress party's stand is that we have to go with the public mandate and the Congress and NCP have to sit in the opposition," he told reporters here.

The newly-elected MLAs of Maharashtra Congress are staying at a resort at Delhi road in Jaipur. Apart from Kharge, some of the senior party leaders from Maharashtra are also camping in Jaipur to decide their strategy in view of the political impasse in Maharashtra.

