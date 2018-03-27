Congress Has Field Day Taking Swipes at Amit Shah Over 'BSY's Most Corrupt Govt' Remark

Who knew @AmitShah could also speak the truth- we all concur with you Amit ji @BSYBJP is the most corrupt! pic.twitter.com/GFbTF3Mg7H — Divya Spandana/Ramya (@divyaspandana) March 27, 2018

Now that the BJP IT cell has announced Karnataka elections, time for a sneak preview of our top secret campaign video!



Gifted to us by the BJP President, our campaign in Karnataka is off to a fabulous start. He says Yeddyurappa ran the most corrupt Govt ever...



True. pic.twitter.com/UYqGDZuKyR — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 27, 2018

The Congress and most of its senior leaders latched onto the major goof up made by BJP President Amit Shah on Tuesday when he mistakenly said that Karnataka’s Yeddyurappa government was the "number one" in corruption.Several Congress leaders took to Twitter to say that for once they agreed with Shah. The BJP chief sought to mention Siddaramaiah but named his party's former chief minister instead in bringing corruption charges against him.Shah who was addressing the press after the Election Commission announced the dates for the Karnataka elections said, "If there were ever a competition for the most corrupt government then the Yeddyurappa government would come first".Moreover, the BJP President said this when Yeddyurappa was seated right next to him.Congress social media in-charge Divya Spandana Ramya went to town on Twitter over Shah's comment at a press conference earlier on Tuesday in Karnataka."Who knew Amit Shah could also speak the truth - we all concur with you Amit ji B S Yeddyurappa is the most corrupt!," she tweeted.In another tweet, Ramya said this was not the first time Shah had expressed such feelings towards Yeddyurappa.Shah had earlier said, "A Supreme Court retired judge has said that if a comparison is made on corruption, then the Yeddyurappa government would get the number one award."Former BJP Karnataka chief Prahlad Joshi, also present at the conference, sought to nudge him by naming Siddaramaiah, the Congress chief minister in the state, and Shah promptly corrected himself."Er... Siddaramaiah government will be given the number one award," Shah said.Shah is campaigning for his party in Karnataka for the May 12 Assembly elections, in which the BJP seeks to upstage the Congress.The BJP has put its weight behind Lingayat leader Yeddyurappa by projecting him as its chief ministerial candidate.