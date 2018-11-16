Congress Has 'Italian Glasses' on Their Eyes, Can Only Daydream of Winning Polls: Amit Shah

Accusing the Congress of telling "lies" to people, BJP chief Amit Shah Friday said the opposition party can only daydream of winning the upcoming Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan.Addressing a rally ahead of the November 28 Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls, he said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was working to enhance the country's prestige in the world.Shah said he heard Congress chief Rahul Gandhi saying in his speech that his party would come to power in Madhya Pradesh."However, he (Rahul) seems to have ignored that the BJP has been on a winning streak since 2014."After the 2014 (Lok Sabha) elections, there were polls in Maharashtra, Haryana, Jharkhand, Kashmir, Assam, Manipur, Nagaland, Meghalaya, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh,Uttarakhand, Gujarat, Goa and Himachal. The BJP won everywhere," the BJP president said."Now MP, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan are going to polls and the result is clear. They can only daydream about winning," he said.Shah said the Congress leaders have a habit of telling lies "loudly, publicly and repeatedly"."Congress leader Kamal Nath says Prime Minister Narendra Modi goes on lots of foreign trips. However, when we took a stock of it, we came to know that Modi ji has donefewer trips than his predecessor Manmohan Singh," he said."I thought why does it appear that Modi ji is going on more number of trips. I asked a few people and it was found that when 'mauni baba' (referring to Manmohan Singh) went on foreign trips, he used to take two pages of speech in English and read it."At times even used to read in Malaysia a page meant to be read in Thailand and vice-versa. Now, when Modi ji goes out, he is greeted by a cheering crowd. These slogans are not for the welcome of Modi ji or the BJP, but for the 1.25 crore people of the country and Madhya Pradesh," Shah said."Modi ji has worked to increase the prestige of the nation," he said.According to the BJP leader, the Modi government had started 129 schemes in the last four-and-a-half years for farmers, Dalits, Adivasis, youth, women and poor spread across villages and cities.Hitting out at the Congress for questioning the NDA government and the BJP over surgical strikes, he said, "They have Italian spectacles on their eyes and therefore, cannot see what has actually happened"."Before the surgical strikes, there were just two countries who could take revenge by conducting such strikes in other countries - America and Israel. Now, India also figures in that list," he said.On the issue of the National Register of Citizens (NRC), Shah said the Congress created a ruckus in the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha over the move."I want to ask, are they concerned about the human rights of infiltrators? What about the human rights of martyrs' widows? These infiltrators take away jobs, but you are not concerned about it because vote-bank is more important to you," he said, adding national security was more important to the BJP.Shah said if the BJP continued to remain in power at the Centre and in Madhya Pradesh, the party would throw out every single infiltrator from Kashmir to Kanyakumari and from Assam to Gujarat."Only Modi and BJP can throw out these infiltrators," he added.