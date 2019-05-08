English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Congress Has Joined Hands With Those Baying for PM's Blood, Says Smriti Irani
Smriti Irani was referring to a video in which Tej Bahadur Yadav, the sacked BSF soldier whose nomination as the SP candidate from Varanasi was rejected by the EC, is purportedly talking about assassinating Modi.
File photo of Union Minister Smriti Irani.
Sagar: Union minister Smriti Irani Wednesday blasted Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, saying his party has "joined hands" with a political outfit whose
the candidate was baying for Prime Minister Narendra Modis blood.
Taking a jibe at Gandhi, the BJP leader said he was day-dreaming to become the next prime minister.
"I am saddened that the Congress politics has stooped so low. His ally says give Rs 50 crore to kill Modi. I want to ask Rahul Gandhi with whom you had forged an alliance, its candidate has said if he gets the money he will kill Modi.
"The Congress has joined hands with such people," Irani said at an election rally here.
"Is this the so-called love which Rahul was showing for Modi? she asked.
Irani was apparently referring to a video in which Tej Bahadur Yadav, the sacked BSF soldier whose nomination as the SP candidate from Varanasi was rejected by the EC, is purportedly talking about assassinating Modi.
Taking potshots at Gandhi, she said, "He is a gentleman who winked in Parliament."
She said people witnessed Gandhi's gesture of supporting those who raised the slogan of "Bharat Tere Tukde Honge (India will be dismembered) at a university in Delhi.
"Not only this, Congress leaders have called the Army chief a goon and the Air Force chief a liar," she said.
Describing Modi as a poor woman's son, who is the prime servant of the country, the BJP leader said he has provided toilets and cooking gas facility to crores of women
in the country under the NDA government's welfare schemes.
Irani has contested against Gandhi in the Amethi Lok Sabha seat, which went to the polls on May 6.
Sagar is among the eight Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh that will go the polls on May 12.
