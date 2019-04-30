Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

'Congress Has Lies in Its DNA, How Will It Give Nyay': Adityanath Hits Out At Opposition

The Uttar Pradesh chief minister also criticised the SP and BSP, claiming there was no electricity in the state when the parties were in power as both had indulged in 'discrimination' in supplying power.

PTI

Updated:April 30, 2019, 9:16 PM IST
File photo of UP CM Yogi Adityanath.
Lakhimpur Khiri/Bahraich/Amethi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath on Tuesday charged the Congress of having "lies" in its DNA and asked how it will give "nyay" (justice) when it has always done injustice.

He also said there is no "dalali" in the BJP government and if funds are given under any scheme, they go straight to beneficiaries.

Speaking at an election meeting, Adityanath said, "The Congress has lies in its DNA. They say they will give Nyay (justice)...we ask you have always done injustice with the people here. How will you give Nyay now?"

He was referring to the 'Ab Hoga Nyay' election tagline of the Congress.

The chief minister said if five years of the BJP government are compared with 55 years of the Congress, and if two years of the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh with 17 years of the SP and BSP governments, then the BJP will prove to be much better.

He also said during the Congress governments, "Pakistani terrorists used to behead jawans, but now when soldiers are martyred, it is avenged by going inside Pakistan".

Later, addressing an election rally in Bahraich, Adityanath said, "On internal and external fronts, the Modi government has done wonderful work. Terrorism and Naxalism, which had spread almost across the entire country, is now confined only in some districts of the country."

He claimed during the reign of the SP and the BSP, there was no electricity as both indulged in "discrimination" in supplying power.

"Both of them indulged in discrimination in supplying power. But our government has never indulged in discrimination when it comes to electricity distribution. In the BJP government, on one hand the poor people are getting houses, toilets and electricity, and on the other hand, an atmosphere has been created in the country," he said.

Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the UP chief minister claimed, "When Modiji speaks in Sitapur, the prime minister of Pakistan sweats. This is new India."

He also addressed an election meeting in Amethi and attacked the Congress.

"Due to the policies of the Congress, the menace of terrorism and Naxalism germinated," Adityanath said.

Bahraich and Amethi go to polls on May 6.
