Congress has resorted to barbarism: Mayawati Attacks Congress for Slapping NSA on Three Youths

The love-hate relationship between the ruling Congress and its ally Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) in Madhya Pradesh took an ugly turn on Thursday when BSP chief Mayawati attacked the Kamal Nath government in the state for resorting to “barbarism” by slapping of NSA on three people for alleged cow slaughter.“Like their predecessor BJP, the Congress has resorted to barbarism by booking Muslims under NSA over cow slaughter,” the former UP Chief Minister Mayawati said in a tweet on Thursday.Though the BSP has extended support to the Congress government in MP, Mayawati has time and again taken potshots at the ruling ally. Prior to this, the BSP chief had threatened to withdraw support from the party if it failed to withdraw criminals cases slapped on Dalits during the violence which took place in last year’s Bharat Bandh.This time she has targeted the Congress for booking Muslims over the recent cow slaughter in Agar-Malwa district. “Now the BJP in Uttar Pradesh has booked 14 AMU scholars for treason,” said Mayawati, adding that this vindicates both were acts of state sponsored terror.“It’s up to the people to decide what is the difference between the BJP and Congress,” she added. Her party has already hinted at an alliance with the Samajwadi Party ahead of Lok Sabha polls in Madhya Pradesh.The BSP and SP have snubbed Congress by announcing that they won’t enter into any pre-poll alliance with the grand old party in Uttar Pradesh, where the two political outfits are based primarily.The BSP supremo had started her official Twitter handle days ago and is using the platform to the maximum to target her political enemies.The three men who were slapped with NSA from Khandwa were identified as Nadeem, Shakeel and Azam, and were branded as repeat offenders by the police.The Kamal Nath government had followed up this action by booking two men in Agar Malwa for illegal transportation of cattle.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.