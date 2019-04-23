'Congress Has This Now': Vijender Singh Flexes Muscles in Response to BJP's 'Dhai Kilo Ka Haath'

Boxing champion Vijender Singh on Tuesday said if the BJP has the "dhai kilo ka haath" -- in reference to Bollywood actor Sunny Deol joining the saffron party-- with them, the Congress now possesses someone who has "powerful biceps" which can fire punches.The ace pugilist said this while interacting with reporters after filing his nomination from the South Delhi Lok Sabha constituency Tuesday.As soon as he stepped out of the South Delhi District Magistrate's Office premises, Singh was mobbed by a battery of journalists, who asked questions ranging from his vision for the country to his sporting career.When a reporter told him the BJP now has the "dhai kilo ka haath" with them, he flexed his biceps and said "the Congress has this now".He also made his trademark punching pose.The phrase 'dhai kilo ka haanth' was one of the famous lines used in the Deol-starrer film 'Damini' released in 1993 and is often repeated by admirers of the actor.Deol joined the BJP in the presence of Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, days after he met party president Amit Shah at Pune airport."The way my father (film star Dharmendra) was attached with Atalji, today I have come to join Modiji. Whatever I can do for this family (BJP), I will do it... I won't talk, I will show you through my work," he said while addressing the media at the Bharatiya Janata Party office here.The BJP has fielded Deol, who has also acted in films such as "Ghayal" and "Border", from Gurdaspur in Punjab in the ongoing Lok Sabha election.Singh, who is locked in a three-way contest in the South Delhi Lok Sabha constituency, also asserted that his sporting career has already "taught him to be a fighter" and that he is "confident of delivering a good show"."When you are a player and boxer no less, every fight, every contest is a keen fight. And my boxing career will definitely come in handy here. So I am not worried as to whom I am pitted against...I just know why I am here (in politics) and that is to serve people in whatever way I can," the Olympic bronze-medallist told PTI.Asked if he will leave sports as he has joined politics, Singh, 33, who hails from the cradle of Indian boxing -- Bhiwani in Haryana -- said "of course not"."I am not a 'neta'. I have thrown my weight behind this party (Congress), which is led by a young, dynamic leader, and I urge the youth of this country to vote wisely and come out in large numbers," he said."I have a vision for this city and this constituency," Singh added.