After Jairam Ramesh, Jyotiraditya Scindia Says Congress Needs New Approach, Reach out to People

Tikamgarh: In the wake of his party's drubbing in the Delhi Assembly polls, Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday said it has to change and reach out to people with a fresh approach.

"The country is changing. Similarly, people's thought process is changing. We (Congress) have to change and reach out to people with a new approach," Scindia said, terming the defeat in as "unfortunate".

His comments came hours after senior party leader Jairam Ramesh voiced concern over the Congress debacle in the Delhi Assembly polls and the crisis it is facing in some states like Bihar and the Uttar Pradesh and suggested it "ruthlessly" reinvent itself or face the prospect of becoming irrelevant.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won the Delhi Assembly polls, bagging 62 of the 70 seats. While the BJP won eight seats, the Congress could not win even a single one.

While addressing a rally at Kudila village organised to mark Ravidas Jayanti, Scindia said he will hit the streets if the party's manifesto is not fulfilled in Madhya Pradesh.

The Congress is currently ruling the state with Kamal Nath at the helm. "Our turn will come, I assure you. Even if it does not come, I will become your shield and sword," Scindia told a gathering.

"I want to tell the guest teachers. I heard your demand before assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh. I want to assure you that your demand already stands underlined in our party's government's manifesto," he added.

Among other things, the guest teachers in the state are demanding better pay. "That manifesto is our sacred text. Have patience. If all the promises are not fulfilled, do not think you all are alone. Jyotiraditya Scindia will also hit the streets along with you," he added.

The MP government is currently struggling to fulfil its promises of farm loan waiver up to Rs 2 lakh in the state. It needs around Rs 50,000 crore for the farm waiver, according to officials.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.