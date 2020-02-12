Congress Has to Struggle a Lot in the Future, Says Priyanka Gandhi Day after Poll Debacle in Delhi

Lucknow: A day after the Congress's poll debacle in the Delhi Assembly elections, party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Wednesday said her party will have to struggle a lot, and it will do so.

She made the remarks outside Varanasi airport responding to reporters queries on the party's performance in the elections, the result for which was declared on Tuesday.

Gandhi was on her way to Delhi after meeting anti-CAA protesters in Varanasi.

"Whatever the public does is correct. But, this is a time for us to struggle. We have to struggle a lot and we will do so (Janta jo karti hai, sahi karti hai. Lekin hamaare liye sangharsh kaa samay hai, hume bahut sangharsh karna hai, aur hum karenge)," she said.

The Congress drew a blank in the Delhi assembly elections in which its candidates lost their security deposits on 63 of the 70 seats. It was for the second assembly election in a row that the Congress had failed to win even a single seat.

