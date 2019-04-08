English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Congress Has Used ‘BJP’ in Its Manifesto More Times Than BJP Has Done In its Own
The BJP manifesto is completely ‘Congress-mukt’ this time around as the name of the main opposition party is nowhere to be seen.
Ahmed Patel shows the BJP and Congress manifestos at a press conference in Delhi on Monday.
The BJP is banking on Modi magic to carry it through the Lok Sabha election, and the Congress is hoping that the anti-BJP sentiment is strong enough for it to make a comeback.
This is borne out of a dissection of the BJP and Congress manifestos using a word cloud analyser to bring to you the words most frequently used by the two national parties in them.
The Congress has used the name of its main opponent, the BJP, 30 times in its manifesto. That is 10 times more than the BJP has used the name of its own party in its manifesto released on Monday.
The Congress has used its own name in the manifesto a mammoth 399 times, up from the 215 times it was used five years ago.
The saffron party, on the other hand, has used Modi more frequently than it has used ‘BJP’ in its ‘sankalp patra’ or vision document. While the word Modi appears 32 times in the manifesto, BJP only appears 20 times.
The word ‘BJP’ had been used 107 times in the party’s 2014 manifesto, while Modi had been used only three times.
In addition, the word Narendra has also been used quite regularly this time around – appearing 22 times, still more than the ‘BJP’.
The BJP manifesto is completely ‘Congress-mukt’ this time around as the name of the main opposition party is nowhere to be seen. It was used by the party 15 times in its 2014 manifesto.
A visual representation of the words mentioned the most in the BJP and Congress manifestos can be seen below.
Congress Manifesto 2019
Congress Manifesto 2014
BJP 2019 Manifesto
BJP 2014 Manifesto
Congress Manifesto 2019
Congress Manifesto 2014
BJP 2019 Manifesto
BJP 2014 Manifesto
