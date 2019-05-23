Congress Heading Towards a 'Blank' in Bihar for the First Time Since 1977 Lok Sabha Elections

While the grand old party is struggling to save its electoral space across India, the party has almost vanished from a number of states barring only a few of them.If the trends after multiple rounds of counting at 2 PM hold ground, then the Congress is left on the verge of ending up with zero seats in the state of Bihar for the first time since 1977 Lok Sabha elections. Like the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, in the post-emergency polls of 1977 too, the grand old party had failed to win even a single seat, where the Janata Party swept all the 52-seats in the then undivided Bihar.This drubbing of the Congress in Bihar, which is in line with the party's overall poor performance nationally, is due to a one-way sweep by the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). The BJP and the JD(U), which contested on 17 seats each as part of the alliance are sitting at the top comfortable with 16 Wins/Leads each whereas their third partner, that is Ram Vilas Paswan's Loktantrik Janata party (LJP) is leading on all the six seats it contested.Congress had won 2 seats each in 2014 and 2009 with a vote-share of 8.42 per cent and 10.26 per cent, respectively. It's alliance partner RJD is leading on just two seats – Pataliputra and Jahanabad.Congress had contested the polls in alliance with Rashtriya Lok Dal (RJD), Congress, Upendra Kushwaha's Rashtirya Lok Samta Party (RLSP), Jitan Manjhi's Hindustan Awam Morcha (HAM), Mukesh Sahni's Vikasshil Insan Party (VIP), and Sharad Yadav's Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD).(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)