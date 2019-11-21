Take the pledge to vote

Congress Hits out at BPCL Disinvestment Decision, Says Govt 'Selling the Country'

Congress' Randeep Surjewala hit out at the decision to approve disinvestment of the government's majority stake in BPCL and said that it was akin to selling the country.

Updated:November 21, 2019, 11:53 AM IST
Congress Hits out at BPCL Disinvestment Decision, Says Govt 'Selling the Country'
File photo of Congress's chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala. (Image: PTI)

New Delhi: Criticising the government over its decision on disinvestment of BPCL and other companies, the Congress on Thursday accused it of "selling the country".

"They did not create anything, but will sell everything. This is called selling the country. If there is Modi, it is possible," tweeted Randeep Surjewala in Hindi.

whatsapp

