Congress Goes Into Huddle in Chhattisgarh as Minister TS Singh Deo Continues to Sulk

Even after having closed-door discussions with the Congress State-in-Charge, PL Punia, and Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Tuesday, Health Minister TS Singh Deo continued to look upset saying it depends on the ‘outcome’ of the discussions whether he will attend Assembly proceedings on Wednesday.

Several leaders and workers apparently from the Singh Deo camp continued to oppose MLA Brahaspat Singh who had on Sunday accused Singh Deo of plotting a murderous assault on him in Sarguja, the party high command planned to issue a notice to the MLA shortly.

Those upset with Singh had even sought his expulsion from the party.

Earlier, high drama had ensued in Chhattisgarh after an upset TS Singh Deo had left the Assembly saying, “I don’t find it fitting to remain in the House until the State government comes up with a clear clarification on the matter (MLA’s accusations).”

Soon after the BJP MLAs created ruckus leading to adjournment of the Assembly.

Singh Deo was expecting a reply from Home Minister Tamradhwaj Sahu on MLA Brahaspat Singh’s accusations but as Sahu did not refer to the incident he lost cool and left in disgust.

Seeing things getting out of control, Punia summoned the sulking Singh Deo to the Assembly. Punia then had a lengthy closed-door meeting with Chief Minister Baghel and several cabinet ministers.

Appearing before the media, Minister Ravindra Chaubey claimed that the MLA nowhere has mentioned Singh Deo’s name in FIR, before the Home Minister nor before the CM and this seems a case of misunderstanding. He said the Home Minister had offered a general statement based on facts and evidence.

“The Health Minister did mention that some of the things should be included. The Home Minister’S statement should have been taken as conclusive. The only question is that Singh Deo ji left soon after commenting and it seems a misunderstanding and will be sorted out in the party,” Chaubey said.

It was a minor incident of dispute on overtaking the vehicle and three involved in the case have been arrested, said Punia, saying whatever the MLA said seemed a statement in the spur of the moment. “I have spoken to Singh Deo and the Chief Minister. We will find a solution," Punia said.

However, the BJP siding with the Health Minister claimed that the Congress government has disintegrated completely while completing 2.5 years in power. Even when a senior minister has lost faith in the government why 2.5 crore public should believe in the government, former Chief Minister Dr Raman Singh said.

Both CM Baghel and Health Minister Deo are seen as two opposite poles in the Congress government ever since the party high command preferred Baghel as the Chief Minister turning down the spirited claim of Singh Deo. The Health Minister also makes it amply clear that he is still nursing the grudge through his statement cornering his government.

Recently, when the Congress government completed 2.5 years in power, there were strong speculations that Baghel could make way for Singh Deo as the Chief Minister, following 2.5 years each formula. However, the party had rubbished the claims.

Meanwhile, Singh Deo who while leaving the Assembly on Tuesday after the meeting with Punia and Baghel, said that he had discussed what he had and it all depends on the outcome of the discussion whether he will attend the Assembly on Wednesday or not.

The feud

While moving through Sarguja on Saturday night MLA Brahaspat Singh’s security personnel and the driver entered into a feud with three persons on overtaking of the vehicle. Later the MLA’s men, alleging an attack on them, approached police and lodged an FIR. On Sunday, the MLA called it a planned murderous attack and named TS Singh Deo as the conspirator.

