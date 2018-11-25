Congress Indulging in Temple-hopping, Holding Onto Cow’s Tail for Survival, Says Rajnath Singh

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said the Congress in Madhya Pradesh has now latched onto the cow for its survival.The Congress, in its manifesto for the November 28 assembly elections, has promised to build cow shelters across the state. "Congress leaders are now doing temple-hopping as they know that the party cannot achieve anything on its own. They are kneeling before God and holding onto cow's feet," Singh said, addressing campaign rallies in Sagar, Morena and Gwalior region."They are holding on to the cow's tail and promising to build shelter homes for cows," he said. "For us (the ruling BJP) cow is not an election issue. Temple and cow are crucial parts of our culture," he added.Calling chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan the first choice of people, the senior BJP leader alleged that the "Congress does not like him as he is born in a simple family”. The opposition party is yet to choose its chief ministerial candidate while the BJP has renominated Chouhan, Singh said.When he campaigned in the state during 2003 elections, "there was darkness under the regime of then chief minister Digvijaya Singh, now there is brightness (electricity) in each household”, he said. Under the Congress rule from 1993-2003, agricultural growth rate of the state was three per cent, which has now soared to 20 per cent, while the per capita income has risen to Rs 80,000 from Rs 15,000, the Union minister said.