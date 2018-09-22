English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Congress' Interest Will Not be Compromised While Forming Alliances: Rahul Tells Revamped Bihar Unit
Rahul Gandhi made the remarks at a meeting of top office-bearers of the Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee (BPCC), which was reconstituted earlier this week.
Congress president Rahul Gandhi addresses a press conference at AICC headquarters in New Delhi on Thursday. (PTI Photo)
Patna: Congress president Rahul Gandhi has assured the revamped Bihar unit that the party's interests will not be compromised while forming alliances, BPCC working president Kaukab Qadri said on Saturday.
He said the Congress chief asserted that top priority be accorded to strengthening the party in the state.
Gandhi made the remarks at a meeting of top office-bearers of the Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee (BPCC), which was reconstituted earlier this week. All India Congress Committee in-charge for Bihar Shaktisinh Gohil also attended the meeting.
"He (Gandhi) made it clear that any pre-poll understanding with other parties must be from a position of strength and too many compromises must not be made to placate alliance partners," Qadri told PTI over phone.
"We thanked Rahul Gandhi for infusing new vigour into the state unit. We also requested him to address a rally in Bihar sometime at the end of November, to which he agreed," he added.
The Congress chief expressed the desire to interact with Bihar's women and the party's panchayat level office-bearers during his tentative visit in November, Qadri said.
"Gandhi appreciated the ongoing drive to strengthen the party at grassroots level by appointing panchayat-level presidents. He was also impressed by endeavours like Shakti app, a tool launched here recently for women in distress, which has struck a chord with the state's females who are suffering on account of increasing lawlessness," he said.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
