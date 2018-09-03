'Congress is After My Blood': Shivraj Chouhan After Stones, Slipper Hurled at Him

: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Chouhan has attacked the opposition Congress after his vehicle was attacked with stones and a slipper was hurled at him in Churhat area near Sidhi district.“The Congress is after my blood. This has never happened in the politics of MP. It was always a battle of ideologies,” said Chouhan who was touring the state ahead of the Assembly elections.The CM also questioned the Congress leadership over the behavior of their cadres.“I want to ask Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi & Congress state president Kamal Nath, in which direction do they wish to take Congress? Is it fine what their leaders and workers are doing?” Chouhan was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.Stones were hurled at Chouhan's vehicle in Churhat area, which is the assembly constituency of Leader of Opposition Ajay Singh, Madhya Pradesh BJP spokesman Rajnish Agrawal said.Later addressing a public meeting, Chouhan dared Singh to come in the open and fight with him. "Ajay Singh, if you have strength come in open and fight with me," he said."I am physically weak but I won't be bogged down by your deeds. People of the state are with me," he added.In a press release, Singh said no Congressman was involved in the stone-pelting incident. He said his party does not follow the culture of violence."I suspect that it was a well thought and hatched conspiracy aimed at defaming me and people of Churhat," he added.Chouhan is touring the state in a bus modified as a chariot.