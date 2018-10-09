GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
2-min read

Vijay Rupani Counters Rahul Gandhi, Says Congress Inciting Violence Against Migrants in State

Migrants, especially those hailing from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, were targeted in several parts of the state following the arrest of a Bihar native for allegedly raping a 14-month-old girl in Sabarkantha district.

News18.com

Updated:October 9, 2018, 9:19 AM IST
Migrant workers prepare to board the Sabarmati Express in view of protests which broke out over an alleged rape of a 14-month-old girl, in Ahmedabad, October 8, 2018. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Even as Congress president Rahul Gandhi blamed poverty and unemployment for the current series of violent attacks on non-Gujaratis, mostly factory workers from North India, in the state, CM Vijay Rupani alleged that it is the Congress that is inciting violence against the migrants.




The Gujarat CM, in a series of tweets, urged the Congress chief to not indulge in blame game but rather “take action against its own members who incited violence”.














The victim belongs to the Thakor community. Police have arrested Ravindra Sahu, a labourer hailing from Bihar and working in a local ceramic factory, for the crime.

After it came to light that the rape accused hailed from Bihar, the Kshatriya Thakor Sena workers, led by prominent Thakor leader and Congress legislator Alpesh Thakor, said migrant workers from other states should not be given jobs in Gujarat.

The attacks occurred after hate messages against non-Gujaratis, particularly those from Bihar and UP, were circulated on social media like Whatsapp.

Earlier, a JD(U) leader wrote a two-page open letter to Rahul Gandhi, blaming his party for the violence. "You appointed your Gujarat MLA Alpesh Thakor as one of the national secretaries in-charge of Bihar and his outfit Gujarat Kshatriya Thakor Sena is driving out migrant Biharis," Neeraj Kumar, JD(U) MLC and spokesman, alleged.

Following the incident, Congress legislator Alpesh Thakor on Friday appealed to his community and members of his outfit, who were allegedly involved in the attacks, to maintain peace, saying “non-Gujaratis are also our brothers”.

While police have arrested several members of the Thakor Sena in connection with the attacks and also mentioned the outfit's name in some of the FIRs, its president Alpesh Thakor alleged that youth from the community were being falsely implicated.

Meanwhile, CM Rupani on Monday urged migrant workers to return to the state as widespread attacks on them sparked an exodus, prompting the chief ministers of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar to express concern.
