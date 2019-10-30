Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Congress Issues Show Cause Notices to Three Senior Leaders in J&K for Meeting EU MPs

State Congress chief Ghulam Ahmad Mir said that the Congress had no official information from the government to meet the delegation.

PTI

Updated:October 30, 2019, 7:30 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Congress Issues Show Cause Notices to Three Senior Leaders in J&K for Meeting EU MPs
Jammu & Kashmir Congress chief Ghulam Ahmad Mir. (Image: Twitter/@GAMIR_INC)

Jammu: The Congress issued a show cause notice to its three senior leaders in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday for meeting the visiting European Union parliamentarians without prior permission, and sought an explanation from them.

Former minister and MLA Usman Majid, state general secretary Channi Singh and spokesperson Farooq Andrabi met the EU delegation in Srinagar.

"The party has issued a show cause notice to its party leaders, who have met the visiting EU parliamentary delegation without prior permission of the party to explain their position within a week," Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) president Ghulam Ahmad Mir told PTI.

Majid reportedly received a call for participation from an embassy in a dinner meeting with the delegation and had not taken part in an official capacity.

Similarly, Singh had gone with a delegation of a Sikh minority forum and Andrabi met the delegation as a journalist.

"They should not have gone as they were senior Congress leaders and office bearers too," Mir said, adding that the show cause notice has been served to them to explain in which capacity they met the delegation.

The state party chief said the Congress had no official information from the government to meet the delegation.

The Congress has criticised the BJP government for allowing the EU MPs to visit Kashmir, while denying permission to Indian parliamentarians, including its leader Rahul Gandhi.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram