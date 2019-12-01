Congress' Janardan Dwivedi Shares Dais with Mohan Bhagwat at 'Gita Mahotsav' Event
Congress' Janardhan Dwivedi was seen sitting in the front row along with Mohan Bhagwat, Union minister Smriti Irani, Ram temple activist Sadhvi Rithambra and other spiritual leaders at the event.
Congress leader Janardan Dwivedi at ‘Gita Mahotsav’ on Sunday. (Image: ANI)
New Delhi: Senior Congress leader and former Rajya Sabha MP Janardan Dwivedi on Sunday shared the dais with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and Sadhvi Rithambra during an event here on the Hindu holy book Gita.
Dwivedi, a former general secretary of the party, was sitting in the front row along with Bhagwat, Union minister Smriti Irani, Ram temple activist Sadhvi Rithambra and other spiritual leaders.
The conference on the Gita is being held at the Red Fort. Later Dwivedi clarified that he came to the event in "individual capacity" and not as a Congress leader, and that he was invited.
