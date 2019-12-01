Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Congress' Janardan Dwivedi Shares Dais with Mohan Bhagwat at 'Gita Mahotsav' Event

Congress' Janardhan Dwivedi was seen sitting in the front row along with Mohan Bhagwat, Union minister Smriti Irani, Ram temple activist Sadhvi Rithambra and other spiritual leaders at the event.

PTI

Updated:December 1, 2019, 8:37 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Congress' Janardan Dwivedi Shares Dais with Mohan Bhagwat at 'Gita Mahotsav' Event
Congress leader Janardan Dwivedi at ‘Gita Mahotsav’ on Sunday. (Image: ANI)

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader and former Rajya Sabha MP Janardan Dwivedi on Sunday shared the dais with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and Sadhvi Rithambra during an event here on the Hindu holy book Gita.

Dwivedi, a former general secretary of the party, was sitting in the front row along with Bhagwat, Union minister Smriti Irani, Ram temple activist Sadhvi Rithambra and other spiritual leaders.

The conference on the Gita is being held at the Red Fort. Later Dwivedi clarified that he came to the event in "individual capacity" and not as a Congress leader, and that he was invited.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram