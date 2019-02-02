English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Congress-JD(S) Yet to Start Talks on Seat Sharing for Lok Sabha Polls, Says Siddramaiah
Siddaramaiah ridiculed BJP's criticism that the state has two chief ministers at present, saying the BJP had three chief ministers during their tenure and still could not complete their term.
File photo of former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah.
Mangaluru: The ruling Congress-JD(S) combine in Karnataka has not yet begun discussions on seat sharing for the coming Lok Sabha polls, former Chief Minister Siddramaiah said Saturday.
Speaking to reporters at the airport here on his way to attend a programme at Manjanady, he said it was quite natural for many aspirants to seek seats in their region of influence and winning chance would be the criterion while choosing candidates.
He said leaders of both parties would sit together and formulate guidelines for seat sharing.
Siddaramaiah ridiculed BJP's criticism that the state has two chief ministers at present, saying the BJP had three chief ministers during their tenure and still could not complete their term.
Several of their leaders had criminal cases filed against them during the period, he said.
