Congress Jumps in Maharashtra-Karnataka Land Row, Says Land Belongs to Maharashtra

Mumbai: Adding a fresh twist to the land dispute between Maharashtra and Karnataka, the Congress has now jumped into the fray. Maharashtra Congress leader Sachin Sawant said on Tuesday that the disputed land belongs to Maharashtra, and it should be returned to the state. This stand is in stark contrast to the stand taken by the Karnataka unit of Congress.

"Our commitment is to the people of Maharashtra. We believe that this land dispute has been pending for a very long time. Clearly, areas like Belgaon, Nipani, Karwar are dominated by Marathi-speaking population. That is why this land should be returned to Maharashtra," Congress leader Sachin Sawant said in Mumbai on Tuesday.

When asked if the stand was in contradiction to the stand taken by the Karnataka unit of Congress, he said that the commitment of Maharashtra Congress was towards the people of Maharashtra.

War of words has escalated between Maharashtra government and Karnataka government after Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray tweeted from his official Twitter handle that the government was committed to bring the disputed land back in the State. Deputy CM Ajit Pawar too issued a statement for the same.