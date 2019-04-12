English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
‘Congress ka Haath Deshdrohiyon ke Saath’: Yogi Adityanath’s Latest Dig at Rahul’s Team
The killing of BJP MLA Bhima Mandavi established the Congress-led Chhattisgarh government’s lack of seriousness to deal with Maoism, the UP chief minister said.
File photo of UP CM Yogi Adityanath.
Ambikapur: A look at the Congress’ election manifesto made it appear that the grand old party promoted anti-national forces, said Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
“Aisa lagta hai ki Congress ke haath deshdrohiyon ke saath (it seems the Congress is supporting anti-national forces,” Adityanath said during an election rally in Chhatisgarh’s Ambikapur on Friday.
“Look at the Congress manifesto… Naxalism, terrorism and separatism… it seems the party has included everything in its poll document. It hardly seems like an election manifesto of a national party.
“It suggests the grand old party has decided to side with anti-national forces and the re-emergence of Maoists in Chhattisgarh also seem to be an outcome of that attitude,” Adityanath said.
The killing of BJP MLA Bhima Mandavi established the government’s lack of seriousness to deal with Maoism, the UP chief minister said.
“These are not assaults on any individual or political party but an attack on our nation and we should offer a fitting reply,” he said.
He also slammed the Bhupesh Baghel-led Chhattisgarh government for allegedly discontinuing all the welfare schemes initiated by the BJP government in the past.
Citing the example of the “improved” law and order in his state in two years, Adityanath discussed how the situation has worsened in Chhattisgarh.
“We have made sure either criminals are in jail or eliminated,” he said.
He also hit out at the Congress government for rampant corruption in the state, adding that ever since the new dispensation took charge, the mining, coal and forest mafia have become active again.
He claimed there was a wave in favour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the country.
Regarding former prime minister Manmohan Singh’s remarks that Muslims reserved the first right on country’s resources, Adityanath said, “Unlike Singh, Modi has made it clear it clear that farmers, labourers, women, Dalits and poor people reserved the right on our resources.”
| Edited by: Sohini Goswami
