Congress Karnataka Leader Siddaramaiah Slaps Party Worker, Caught on Camera

In a shocking incident, Congress leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was seen slapping a party worker outside Mysore Airport on Tuesday. The Congress worker had been passing a phone to Siddharamaiah, which angered the leader who then struck him.

#WATCH: Congress leader and Karnataka's former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah slaps his aide outside Mysuru Airport. pic.twitter.com/hhC0t5vm8Q — ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2019

The leader is on a trip to Mysore and Kodagu to survey the post-flood situation. His visits come as the party finds itself in the midst of controversy again with the arrest of troubleshooter DK Shivakumar.

Following the arrest, several party workers had staged a protest outside DK Shivakumar's residence. Several of them are said to have come to Mysore to meet with Siddaramaiah.

This is not the first time that Siddaramaiah has lost his cool in public. Earlier this year in January, he made the news after he shoved a party leader in Mysore when he had been listening to public grievances.In 2016 too, Siddaramaiah had sparked controversy for slapping a bureacrat at the Valmiki Bhawan in Bellari. He had, however, rubbished the claims calling it "false propoganda" by the media.

