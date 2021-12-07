Congress Known for Betraying People, Says K'taka CM Basavaraj Bommai

The Congress is only known for betraying people, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Monday. Ridiculing the party as an outfit making tall promises but poor in delivery, Bommai, addressing a BJP poll campaign meeting in Gadag, said that “the previous Congress government had announced 7 kg rice per head and within a few days, reduced it to 4 kg."

“In fact, only 4kg was distributed for 3 years of their 5 year tenure. Again with just one year for the election, it was raised to 7 kg. The story is the same about its promise to distribute houses for the poor. People will show them their place in this Legislative Council election," he said.

Elections to 25 seats of the state Legislative Council are scheduled on December 10, and are big opportunity for the BJP to get a majority in the 75-member house.

Referring to former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s allegation that the BJP government had not distributed even a single house, Bommai said that the senior Congress leader is misleading the people.

“Congress leaders built castles in the air by promising to build 15 lakh homes three months before the previous election without making any financial allocation. But the BJP government has not only provided the funds, but even started work on the construction. I have approved construction of 5 lakh houses. I have instructed the officials to ensure that they are completed well before the end of my term," he said.

The Chief Minister also listed many welfare programmes launched by his government.

