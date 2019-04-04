LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Congress Lacks Political Logic, Says CPI’s D Raja on Rahul Gandhi’s Wayanad Pick

CPI’s PP Suneer and Saritha S Nair, the prime accused in the multi-crore solar scandal, would be contesting against Gandhi from Wayanad.

Neethu Reghukumar | CNN-News18

Updated:April 4, 2019, 12:18 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Congress Lacks Political Logic, Says CPI’s D Raja on Rahul Gandhi’s Wayanad Pick
CPI leader D Raja. (Image: Twitter)
Loading...
Thiruvananthapuram: The Left parties have been expressing their displeasure over Congress chief Rahul Gandhi’s decision to contest from Wayanad. Apart from Wayanad, Gandhi will also be contesting from Amethi in Uttar Pradesh in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

On the Congress chief’s decision to contest from Wayanad, Communist Party of India (CPI) national secretary D Raja told News18, “Congress lacks political logic.” CPI’s PP Suneer and Saritha S Nair, the prime accused in the multi-crore solar scandal, would be contesting against Gandhi from Wayanad. Here are the edited excerpts of the interview with D Raja.

CPI candidate Suneer has been campaigning for almost a month now and Gandhi is in the poll fray. How do you see this?

The logic behind fielding Rahul Gandhi from Wayanad is something for Congress to explain. What is the politics and ideology that Congress wants to convey to the entire country? Is the party fighting against the CPI?

Will this have an impact on the post-poll alliance?

Definitely, this will have far-reaching implications on the future political course of the country. Congress should have thought about it. As far as the Left and CPI are concerned the primary objective should now be to defeat BJP and defeat Prime Minister Narendra Modi in order to save the democracy, Constitution and nation.

What is your view on Congress’ claim that Gandhi's candidature is aimed at bridging the North-South gap?

If that was the case he should have gone to Andaman and Nicobar. Why Kerala, he should have gone to Kanyakumari or contested from Karnataka where the fight is against the BJP. Congress party lacks political logic. Congress party has come to such a low level that they must be ashamed of giving such arguments.

BJP claims that Gandhi chose to contest from Kerala because he is scared of losing from Amethi

This is for Congress to explain.

BJP says that Gandhi decided to contest from Wayanad as minorities are in large number here. What are your views on it?

BJP-RSS try to communalise everything and they make use of every opportunity to do so.
| Edited by: Anu Parthiban
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram