English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Congress Lacks Political Logic, Says CPI’s D Raja on Rahul Gandhi’s Wayanad Pick
CPI’s PP Suneer and Saritha S Nair, the prime accused in the multi-crore solar scandal, would be contesting against Gandhi from Wayanad.
CPI leader D Raja. (Image: Twitter)
Loading...
Thiruvananthapuram: The Left parties have been expressing their displeasure over Congress chief Rahul Gandhi’s decision to contest from Wayanad. Apart from Wayanad, Gandhi will also be contesting from Amethi in Uttar Pradesh in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
On the Congress chief’s decision to contest from Wayanad, Communist Party of India (CPI) national secretary D Raja told News18, “Congress lacks political logic.” CPI’s PP Suneer and Saritha S Nair, the prime accused in the multi-crore solar scandal, would be contesting against Gandhi from Wayanad. Here are the edited excerpts of the interview with D Raja.
CPI candidate Suneer has been campaigning for almost a month now and Gandhi is in the poll fray. How do you see this?
The logic behind fielding Rahul Gandhi from Wayanad is something for Congress to explain. What is the politics and ideology that Congress wants to convey to the entire country? Is the party fighting against the CPI?
Will this have an impact on the post-poll alliance?
Definitely, this will have far-reaching implications on the future political course of the country. Congress should have thought about it. As far as the Left and CPI are concerned the primary objective should now be to defeat BJP and defeat Prime Minister Narendra Modi in order to save the democracy, Constitution and nation.
What is your view on Congress’ claim that Gandhi's candidature is aimed at bridging the North-South gap?
If that was the case he should have gone to Andaman and Nicobar. Why Kerala, he should have gone to Kanyakumari or contested from Karnataka where the fight is against the BJP. Congress party lacks political logic. Congress party has come to such a low level that they must be ashamed of giving such arguments.
BJP claims that Gandhi chose to contest from Kerala because he is scared of losing from Amethi
This is for Congress to explain.
BJP says that Gandhi decided to contest from Wayanad as minorities are in large number here. What are your views on it?
BJP-RSS try to communalise everything and they make use of every opportunity to do so.
On the Congress chief’s decision to contest from Wayanad, Communist Party of India (CPI) national secretary D Raja told News18, “Congress lacks political logic.” CPI’s PP Suneer and Saritha S Nair, the prime accused in the multi-crore solar scandal, would be contesting against Gandhi from Wayanad. Here are the edited excerpts of the interview with D Raja.
CPI candidate Suneer has been campaigning for almost a month now and Gandhi is in the poll fray. How do you see this?
The logic behind fielding Rahul Gandhi from Wayanad is something for Congress to explain. What is the politics and ideology that Congress wants to convey to the entire country? Is the party fighting against the CPI?
Will this have an impact on the post-poll alliance?
Definitely, this will have far-reaching implications on the future political course of the country. Congress should have thought about it. As far as the Left and CPI are concerned the primary objective should now be to defeat BJP and defeat Prime Minister Narendra Modi in order to save the democracy, Constitution and nation.
What is your view on Congress’ claim that Gandhi's candidature is aimed at bridging the North-South gap?
If that was the case he should have gone to Andaman and Nicobar. Why Kerala, he should have gone to Kanyakumari or contested from Karnataka where the fight is against the BJP. Congress party lacks political logic. Congress party has come to such a low level that they must be ashamed of giving such arguments.
BJP claims that Gandhi chose to contest from Kerala because he is scared of losing from Amethi
This is for Congress to explain.
BJP says that Gandhi decided to contest from Wayanad as minorities are in large number here. What are your views on it?
BJP-RSS try to communalise everything and they make use of every opportunity to do so.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Nitish Kumar Exclusive: Bihar CM's First Interview After Being Voted Back To Power In 2015
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Tuesday 02 April , 2019
War Of Words |Rahul’s Second Seat: BJP and Left Targets The Congress While The Party Defends Him
-
Tuesday 02 April , 2019
Election 2019: Five Things To Know About Congress Manifesto
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Nitish Kumar Exclusive: Bihar CM's First Interview After Being Voted Back To Power In 2015
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
Tuesday 02 April , 2019 War Of Words |Rahul’s Second Seat: BJP and Left Targets The Congress While The Party Defends Him
Tuesday 02 April , 2019 Election 2019: Five Things To Know About Congress Manifesto
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Forget Tom Cruise, Nobody Can Play Iron Man Better Than Robert Downey Jr
- Happy Birthday Robert Downey Jr: Style Evolution of the Superhero Over the Years
- This Woman Recognised Ben Stiller on Train and Freaked Out, Watch Her Funny Reaction Here
- Mi Fan Festival 2019 Begins: Deals on Redmi Note 6 Pro, Poco F1, Mi Soundbar and More
- IPL 2019 | ‘Wishy Washy’: Buttler Points at “Grey Area” in Mankad Law
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results