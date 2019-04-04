Congress Lacks Political Logic, Says CPI’s D Raja on Rahul Gandhi’s Wayanad Pick

The Left parties have been expressing their displeasure over Congress chief Rahul Gandhi’s decision to contest from Wayanad. Apart from Wayanad, Gandhi will also be contesting from Amethi in Uttar Pradesh in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.On the Congress chief’s decision to contest from Wayanad, Communist Party of India (CPI) national secretary D Raja told News18, “Congress lacks political logic.” CPI’s PP Suneer and Saritha S Nair, the prime accused in the multi-crore solar scandal, would be contesting against Gandhi from Wayanad. Here are the edited excerpts of the interview with D Raja.The logic behind fielding Rahul Gandhi from Wayanad is something for Congress to explain. What is the politics and ideology that Congress wants to convey to the entire country? Is the party fighting against the CPI?Definitely, this will have far-reaching implications on the future political course of the country. Congress should have thought about it. As far as the Left and CPI are concerned the primary objective should now be to defeat BJP and defeat Prime Minister Narendra Modi in order to save the democracy, Constitution and nation.If that was the case he should have gone to Andaman and Nicobar. Why Kerala, he should have gone to Kanyakumari or contested from Karnataka where the fight is against the BJP. Congress party lacks political logic. Congress party has come to such a low level that they must be ashamed of giving such arguments.This is for Congress to explain.BJP-RSS try to communalise everything and they make use of every opportunity to do so.