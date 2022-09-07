Congress Launches 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' Today; Rahul Gandhi to Spend Next 150 Days in Container

As Congress launches it 3,570 km-long “Bharat Jodo Yatra” on Wednesday, the party claimed that the padyatra would be a turning point in Indian politics and marks a “new beginning”.

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi, who will launch the yatra at a mega rally in Kanyakumari, took part in a prayer meeting at the Rajiv Gandhi memorial in Sriperumbudur on Wednesday morning. “I lost my father to the politics of hate and division. I will not lose my beloved country to it too,” he said in a tweet later. “Love will conquer hate. Hope will defeat fear. Together, we will overcome,” he said.

Gandhi will attend an event at Mahatma Gandhi Mandapam in Kanyakumari where Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin will present a national flag made of khadi to him which Gandhi will hand over to Seva Dal workers who will manage the Yatra throughout. After this, Gandhi and other Congress leaders will walk to the seaside venue of the rally where the yatra will be formally launched.

With the launch of this Yatra, the Congress is seeking to flag economic disparities, social polarisation and political centralisation. Ahead of the Yatra, Rahul Gandhi has said that with all paths allegedly blocked by the government, the Congress now has to go to the people and tell them the truth, and that is why the party is undertaking the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’.

Through the course of the Yatra, where Gandhi will walk with 118 Congress leaders from Kanyakumari to Kashmir in 150 days, Gandhi will stay in a container.

The party has made it clear that the senior leader will not stay in any hotels and complete the journey in a simple manner, reports ANI. About 60 containers have been made and sent to Kanyakumari, sources told ANI, and Gandhi and full-time Yatris will stay in them throughout the journey.

Some of the containers have been equipped with sleeping beds, toilets and air-conditioners. As the terrain, temperature and environment will change from place to place, the containers have been arranged keeping in mind intense heat and humidity in certain places. The containers will pitched in different locations each night.

Sources added that Gandhi considered the Yatra a way to connect with the common people and wanted to keep away from glitz and glamour.

The yatra will pass through 12 States and two Union Territories including Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Telangana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Pujab, Jammu and Kashmir in about five months.

(With agency inputs)

