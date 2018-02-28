Congress Launches Platform Dedicated to Bring Professionals into Mainstream Politics

In an attempt to rope in professionals and taxpayers to mainstream politics, the Congress party has come up with a political platform dedicated for professionals — All India Professionals’ Congress (AIPC).Headed by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, Rahul Gandhi’s brainchild programme is taking shape in metros, tier-II and tier-III cities just ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections.Divided into four zones, AIPC is headed by Milind Deora in the west zone, Salman Soz in the North, Gaugarv Gogoi in the East and Dr Gita Reddy in the South. The platform’s convenor for Uttar Pradesh is Rani Amita Singh, who says that the AIPC’s purpose and work can be broadly classified into community building, knowledge sharing, collaboration and activism.Speaking to News18 at her Lucknow Cantt house, Singh said the political platform was formed to motivate professionals to network, engage and contribute in order to give a voice in political processes.“There have been similar platforms like Vicharmanch but Rahul Ji felt the need to give professionals a special forum wherein they can contribute towards society. Professionals probably understand politics better; they have got knowledge, understanding which will help in making a developed nation.”The Congress leader said that although professionals keenly discuss politics, they feel that the sphere is not for them. “This is where Rahul Ji feels that professionals should be given a platform as they don’t have time to come to a dharna or protest. He is also of the opinion that policy should not be pushed on the nation, rather he wants to pull policy from the nation. AIPC is providing ample platform for professionals to put forth their views, which will eventually help in policy making,” added Amita Singh.On the question of why only taxpayers and professionals, given the fact that they are a very small percentage, Singh says, “We are targeting those who have a PAN card and are taxpayers, we want quality and not quantity. It’s a very small percentage of such people but if these people actively participate, they can make a great contribution to society.”As per information, the AIPC is already busy holding meetings with professionals in small batches in urban areas and is creating chapters of 100 individuals. Also, AIPC is organising seminars, workshops, events etc. in order to reach out to young professionals and the urban crowds, an area which has been a forte of BJP lately.Will this networking among the professionals, really help Congress in gaining votes in the upcoming 2019 Lok Sabha Elections? “It is not about converting members into votes, rather it’s about developing the nation and reaching out to professionals in voicing their concerns to the policy-makers. Anyone can join AIPC via our website as the platform and membership is open to all the professionals who really want to contribute to the society,” said Singh.The inaugural meeting of AIPC in Uttar Pradesh was held on November 9 by Salman Soz. Professionals from Lucknow and adjoining cities attended the session and gave their views. However, a grand three-day convention is also on the cards in the month of March or April, which will be held in Bengaluru. Rahul Gandhi will be participating in the event, along with Shashi Tharoor.The AIPC will also be holding a seminar in the month of May in PM Modi’s constituency, Varanasi, where Shashi Tharoor will be interacting with professionals and students from Benaras Hindu University, among others.The AIPC is also planning a seminar in Allahabad just for lawyers, post this, a seminar of doctors is also on the cards in Lucknow. A seminar for IT professionals in Noida is also being organised by the platform.Most importantly, if any of these professionals apply for a ticket, then the party will be considering their candidature as well. “If any professional wants to enter mainstream politics, he may apply for a party ticket and it will be taken into consideration. However, the final decision will be taken by the top leadership,” said Rani Amita Singh.