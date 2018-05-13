Congress' 'Vikas Khojo Yatra' to Counter CM Raman Singh's March in Chhattisgarh

The Congress on Sunday started its "Vikas Khojo Yatra" (find development march) from Dantewada district a day after Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh embarked on a "vikas yatra" to highlight the achievements of 15 years of BJP rule.Like Singh, Congress leaders too prayed at the Mata Danteshwari Temple before launching their yatra which they said aimed at "finding" the development that the state government was talking about.Among those present at the launch of the yatra were Congress MLAs from Bastar region including Kawasi Lakhma, Mohan Markam and Manoj Mandavi."Our campaign will cover various places of Bastar, Kondgaon, Narayanpur and Kanker districts in the next two days," state Congress communication chief Shailesh Nitin Trivedi told PTI.Speaking at the launch of campaign, Congress MLA from Konta constituency, Kawasi Lakhma, said, "We will try to find out what the government has done to provide clean drinking water, better roads and employment to the youth of Bastar in the last 15 years."He said that the Congress would go to all the places that the Chattisgarh CM would visit as part of his yatra and "look" for development.He alleged that Bastar region had witnessed several incidents of atrocities on tribals including the alleged rape of tribal women in Peddagelur and Chinnagelur (in Bijapur) and a fake encounter in Gompad (Sukma).The BJP's vikas yatra was flagged off by Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday.