Congress Leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Expresses Regret over 'Nirbala' Remark Aimed at FM

New Delhi: Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury expressed regret in the House on Wednesday over his "nirbala" remark on Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and described her as his sister.

Just before Sitharaman was to reply on the debate on Demands for Grants, Chowdhury said if his remarks have hurt the finance minister, he expresses regret. He said the minister is like a sister to him.

While participating in the discussion on the Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill on Monday, Chowdhury took a swipe at Sitharaman and suggested that the finance minister has become weak and called her 'Nirbala Sitharaman'.

During her reply, Sitharaman did not directly refer to Chowdhury's comment but concluded her speech by saying she is still Nirmala and "sabla" (empowered).

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.