1-min read

Congress Leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Expresses Regret over 'Nirbala' Remark Aimed at FM

During a debate in the Lok Sabha on Monday, the Congress leader had taken a swipe at Nirmala Sitharaman and suggested that the finance minister has become weak, describing her as 'Nirbala Sitharaman'.

PTI

Updated:December 4, 2019, 9:33 PM IST
Congress Leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Expresses Regret over 'Nirbala' Remark Aimed at FM
Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury addresses the media during the ongoing Winter Session, at Parliament House in New Delhi, Tuesday. (Image: PTI)

New Delhi: Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury expressed regret in the House on Wednesday over his "nirbala" remark on Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and described her as his sister.

Just before Sitharaman was to reply on the debate on Demands for Grants, Chowdhury said if his remarks have hurt the finance minister, he expresses regret. He said the minister is like a sister to him.

While participating in the discussion on the Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill on Monday, Chowdhury took a swipe at Sitharaman and suggested that the finance minister has become weak and called her 'Nirbala Sitharaman'.

During her reply, Sitharaman did not directly refer to Chowdhury's comment but concluded her speech by saying she is still Nirmala and "sabla" (empowered).

