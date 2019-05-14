English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Congress Leader Aditi Singh Injured on Way to Rae Bareli After Goons Open Fire on Her Convoy
Congress MLA Aditi Singh's vehicle was attacked on her way to Rae Bareli where she was headed for a floor test against District Panchayat Chief Awadhesh Singh.
Cong MLA Aditi Singh's car lays toppled after it was attacked on Tuesday
Lucknow: Congress MLA from Rae Bareli Aditi Singh was injured on her way to Rae Bareli from Lucknow after her convoy was attacked by goons on Thursday morning.
The incident reportedly took place near Modi School in Harchandpur, when the miscreants opened fire and started pelting stones on her vehicle as it passed through the toll plaza and crossed the flyover under the Bachchrawan police station.
The Congress MLA was headed to her assembly segment for a floor test against District Panchayat Chief Awadhesh Singh and according to sources, she wasn’t the only one who was attacked. Several other Zila Panchayat members, who were on their way to vote against Singh, were also stopped from entering the city.
Aditi Singh sustained injuries in the attack and was treated in a local hospital. In a telephonic conversation with News18, the Congress leader deemed the attack on her as deliberate and pre-planned. “We demand strict action against the culprits by the administration and local police,”she said.
She also sat on a dharna at the Shaheed Chown in Rae Bareli, along with former cabinet minister Manoj Kumar Pandey and other senior leaders, to protest against the district administration and police.
The Rae Bareli Zila Panchayat Chief Awadhesh Singh is the brother of BJP candidate from the constituency, Dinesh Singh, who is contesting against UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi. Dinesh Singh was earlier in Congress and had recently switched camps to join the BJP.
A masters in management studies from Duke University, USA, Aditi Singh returned to India to take over the baton from her father and five-time MLA Akhilesh Singh. She is known to be a close aide of Priyanka Gandhi and won the Rae Bareli seat with a margin of approximately 90,000 votes in the 2017 UP State Assembly Elections.
| Edited by: Zoya Mateen
