Congress Leader Alka Lamba Under House Arrest by Delhi Police?

Congress leader and former MLA from Chandni Chowk constituency, Alka Lamba who was set to visit Jantar Mantar to participate in Mahila Kisan Sansad on Monday, has allegedly been put under house arrest.

The former AAP leader also claimed that Delhi Police personnel are present at her residence and has put her under house arrest. Meanwhile, a Congress member took to Twitter and posted a video where Lamba was heard saying, “How can law and order situation be impacted if I go to Jantar Mantar. I want to pay a visit to mahila kisan sansad to support the protesting farmers.” Lamba was talking to SHO who can be seen in the video uploaded.

On Sunday, Lamba on her social media called the public to reach Jantar Mantar to show support towards the protesting farmers against the three new farm laws.

