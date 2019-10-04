Take the pledge to vote

Congress Leader Bhupinder Hooda Files Nomination Papers for Haryana Polls, Hits Out at BJP Govt

Downplaying the recent outbursts of former Haryana chief Ashok Tanwar, Bhupinder Hooda said the Congress is united and will form the next government in the state.

PTI

Updated:October 4, 2019, 4:23 PM IST
Rohtak: Senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Friday said the "anti-people" BJP government in Haryana will be ousted after the October 21 polls as people have made up their mind to bring back the main opposition party to power.

The Haryana Congress Legislature Party leader said the "false promises" made by the Bharatiya Janata Party have been exposed before the people.

"They talk of 'ab ki baar 75 paar, but people are saying 'ab ki baar Congress ki sarkar'," the veteran Congress leader told reporters after filing nomination papers from his Garhi Sampla-Kiloi constituency.

The former two-time chief minister performed a 'havan' at his residence before leaving for the office of returning officer to file his nomination papers. He was accompanied by his family members, including wife Asha Hooda and son Deepender Singh Hooda, and some Congress leaders.

"All sections of society, including farmers, workers, traders and government employees, have been hit by the anti-people policies of the BJP," the leader of opposition in Haryana Assembly claimed.

"This government has been hit by various scams, including cash-for-jobs scam and illegal mining scam. They have not fulfilled any promises they made to the public before coming to power. But they are experts in event management and in selling dreams to the public," he said.

"Days of the anti-people BJP-led government in Haryana are numbered and people of the state have made up their mind to vote it out," he claimed.

Bhupinder Hooda's loyalists had put pressure on the Congress high command to change the party's state unit chief Ashok Tanwar, following which it named Kumari Selja Haryana unit president and Hooda was appointed Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader.

Downplaying recent outbursts of Tanwar, Bhupinder Hooda said the Congress is united and will form the next government in the state. Speaking to reporters, former Rohtak MP Deepender Singh Hooda said the Congress is in a strong position to form the government in Haryana.

