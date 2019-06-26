Congress Leader Claims SDMC Hiked House Tax, BJP Mayor Rubbishes Allegation
While the Congress leader said that he would hold a massive protest against the 'hike', the SDMC mayor rubbished the claims saying that Sharma was spreading 'misinformation'.
Representative image.
New Delhi: Delhi Congress leader Mukesh Sharma on Monday alleged that BJP-ruled South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) has hiked house tax.
Even as the SDMC mayor rubbished the claims saying that Sharma was spreading "misinformation", the Congress leader said that he would hold a massive protest against the "hike".
Sharma claimed that the SDMC has doubled house tax on properties rented for commercial areas, besides imposing tax on stilt parking. "This anti-people order would be applicable to unauthorised colonies, DDA flats, urbanized villages and resettlement colonies," he said.
However, Kangra said house tax on only commercially used properties on rent has been increased.
On Sharma's charge that house tax is being imposed on stilt parking, she said only covered areas are charged house tax. Sharma, a four-time former MLA, also alleged that the SDMC is going to hike fee for building map approvals, which Kangra termed "baseless".
"The Congress is levelling baseless and false allegations for political gains," the SDMC mayor said.
