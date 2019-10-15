Congress Leader Complains Over Alleged Doctored Video Showing Him Chant 'Pakistan Zindabad'
The accused tampered with an old video of Khan to malign his image and circulated it on social media, following which the latter approached poll authorities.
Representative image.
Mumbai: An offence has been registered against a Facebook account holder for allegedly uploading a fake video of Congress leader and former minister Naseem Khan, police said on Tuesday.
Khan approached Sakinaka police station with a complaint that a video uploaded on a Facebook page falsely showed him chanting 'Pakistan Zindabad' during a speech, an official said.
"Our probe has found that the video was doctored and was uploaded by a Facebook account holder named Venkat Goddul.
We have registered a case under section 125 of Representation of the People Act 1951 and section 171g (false statement in connection with an election) of the IPC," he said.
He said Goddul tampered with an old video of Khan to malign his image and circulated it on social media, following which the latter approached poll authorities.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Shraddha Kapoor Left in Tears After Hearing Her Brother Siddhant Sing
- Puma Has an Interactive Store Where You Can Also Get Your New Shoes Customized
- Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday's First Looks From Pati Patni Aur Woh Revealed
- Watch: Ducklings Enjoy Makeshift Water Slide Leaving Netizens Amused
- Google Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL to Launch Today: Here’s How to Watch the Live Stream