1-min read

Congress Leader Complains Over Alleged Doctored Video Showing Him Chant 'Pakistan Zindabad'

The accused tampered with an old video of Khan to malign his image and circulated it on social media, following which the latter approached poll authorities.

PTI

Updated:October 15, 2019, 10:56 PM IST
Representative image.

Mumbai: An offence has been registered against a Facebook account holder for allegedly uploading a fake video of Congress leader and former minister Naseem Khan, police said on Tuesday.

Khan approached Sakinaka police station with a complaint that a video uploaded on a Facebook page falsely showed him chanting 'Pakistan Zindabad' during a speech, an official said.

"Our probe has found that the video was doctored and was uploaded by a Facebook account holder named Venkat Goddul.

We have registered a case under section 125 of Representation of the People Act 1951 and section 171g (false statement in connection with an election) of the IPC," he said.

He said Goddul tampered with an old video of Khan to malign his image and circulated it on social media, following which the latter approached poll authorities.

