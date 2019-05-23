Congress Leader Dies of Heart Attack at Counting Centre in Madhya Pradesh

A local Congress leader died of cardiac arrest at a counting centre at Sehore in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday.Ratan Singh Thakur, district Congress chief, suffered a heart attack around 10 am as counting of votes for the Lok Sabha polls was underway. He was taken to the district hospital but could not be saved, a Congress leader said.Chief Minister Kamal Nath condoled the death, saying that Thakur was an "energetic, hard-working and friendly person".Former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also paid tributes to Thakur.(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)