Congress Leader Dies of Heart Attack at Counting Centre in Madhya Pradesh
Ratan Singh Thakur, district Congress chief, suffered a heart attack around 10 am as counting of votes for the Lok Sabha polls was underway.
Ratan Singh Thakur, district Congress chief, suffered a heart attack around 10 am. (Image: Facebook)
Sehore: A local Congress leader died of cardiac arrest at a counting centre at Sehore in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday.
Ratan Singh Thakur, district Congress chief, suffered a heart attack around 10 am as counting of votes for the Lok Sabha polls was underway. He was taken to the district hospital but could not be saved, a Congress leader said.
Chief Minister Kamal Nath condoled the death, saying that Thakur was an "energetic, hard-working and friendly person".
Former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also paid tributes to Thakur.
