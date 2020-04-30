POLITICS

Congress Leader Dipak Babaria Resigns as AICC General Secretary for MP, Wasnik Appointed in His Place

Mukul Wasnik has been appointed as the general secretary, in-charge of MP, in addition to his current responsibility as the general secretary, in-charge of Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, the Congress said.

  • PTI New Delhi
  • Last Updated: April 30, 2020, 5:02 PM IST
Congress leader Dipak Babaria has resigned as the AICC general secretary in-charge of Madhya Pradesh and the party has appointed Mukul Wasnik in his place.

"Congress president has accepted the resignation of Dipak Babaria from the post of general secretary, in-charge of Madhya Pradesh, on account of his ill health.

"Following this, Congress president has appointed Mukul Wasnik as the general secretary, in-charge of Madhya Pradesh, in addition to his current responsibility as the general secretary, in-charge of Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry," an official communication from All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary K C Venugopal said.

The Congress, which was in power until recently in Madhya Pradesh, lost out to the BJP after its leader Jyotiraditya Scindia quit the party to join the saffron camp.

A number of MLAs loyal to Scindia also quit the grand old party and resigned as legislators, which led to the fall of the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh that was headed by Kamal Nath.

