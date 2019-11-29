Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Congress Leader Files Sedition Complaint Against Pragya Thakur Over Her Remarks on Godse

Congress leader Devendra Singh Yadav lodged the complaint at Pandrinath Police Station, in which he said that Thakur's remarks on Godse attract sedition charge.

PTI

Updated:November 29, 2019, 5:49 PM IST
Congress Leader Files Sedition Complaint Against Pragya Thakur Over Her Remarks on Godse
File photo of BJP MP Pragya Thakur in Lok Sabha,

Indore: A Congress leader in Indore on Friday lodged a complaint of sedition against BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur over her remarks on Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse, which has sparked a controversy.

Congress leader Devendra Singh Yadav lodged the complaint at Pandrinath Police Station, in which he said that Thakur's remarks on Godse attract sedition charge.

This comes a day after some Congress workers here lodged a similar complaint against Thakur at Central Kotwali Police Station.

Pandrinath Police Station in-charge Kamlesh Sharma said the complaint against Thakur would be sent to an appropriate forum for further legal action.

Top police officials said they were looking into the legal aspects of both the complaints against Thakur. So far, no FIR has been filed on the basis of these

complaints.

Thakur triggered controversy on Wednesday with her remark in the Lok Sabha during DMK member A Raja's narration of a statement by Nathuram Godse before a court on why he killed Mahatma Gandhi. Her remark was expunged by the Speaker.

Earlier on Friday, Thakur tendered an apology in Lok abha, but said her remarks have been twisted.



