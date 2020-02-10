Congress Leader Hardik Patel Untraceable Since January 18 Arrest in Sedition Case, Claims Wife
Hardik Patel got bail in two cases on January 24. However, a trial court issued a non-bailable warrant on February 7 after he once again failed to appear for a hearing.
File photo of Congress leader Hardik Patel.
Ahmedabad: Gujarat Congress leader and Patidar quota agitation spearhead Hardik Patel is untraceable since January 18 when he was arrested in a 2015 sedition case, his wife Kinjal said on Monday.
Patel, who is facing sedition cases related to the 2015 Patidar quota agitation, was arrested on January 18 this year after a court here issued a non-bailable warrant for not being present during hearing.
He was granted bail four days later but was again picked up in connection with two other cases filed in Patan and Gandhinagar districts. Patel got bail in these two cases on January 24.
However, a trial court issued a non-bailable warrant on February 7 after he once again failed to appear for a hearing.
"Hardik Patel has been untraceable since he was arrested on January 18. Though we do not know where he is, the police frequently comes to our residence to ask me about his whereabouts," said Kinjal at an event organised by Patidar quota leaders.
The meeting of Patidar leaders was organised here to put pressure on the state government to withdraw around 1,500 cases lodged against people who took part in the quota agitation in 2015 and before the 2017 Gujarat Assembly polls.
In all, Patel faces over 20 cases registered against him across Gujarat after he led the Patidar quota stir in 2015.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 13: John Cena Roots For Asim Riaz's Win, Once Again Shares His Pic on Instagram
- Neha Kakkar And Aditya's Marriage Rumour is Just to Boost TRPs of Indian Idol: Udit Narayan
- PBL 2020: Sai Praneeth and Tai Tzu Ying Help Bengaluru Raptors Become 1st Team to Defend Title
- New Zealand Kid Nailing Jasprit Bumrah's Bowling Action Impresses Chahal and Cricket Fans
- Police Charges Man and His 'Cutest Four-legged Accomplice' for Shoplifting in Florida