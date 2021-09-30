Congress Leader Imran Masood’s Praise for Samajwadi Party Raises Speculations of a Switch

After senior leaders like Jitin Prasada switched over to Bharatiya Janata Party recently, the worries for Congress party are far from over yet. Now the former MLA and Congress leader from Western part of the state Imran Masood has praised Samajwadi Party ahead of the 2022 UP Assembly Polls. Speculations are rife once again that Masood may switch over to Samajwadi Party soon, a few days back Imran Masood had also met SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav at a marriage function.

Speaking to news18 exclusively, Imran Masood said, “I am not switching over to Samajwadi Party, such news is all media made. I am sitting in Saharanpur and there are false alarms about me going to Lucknow. Though I have to go to Lucknow tomorrow, that is for a meeting with Priyanka Ji.”

On being asked about his praise for Samajwadi Party, Masood said, “What I have said is theoretically correct, we can’t ignore the existence of Samajwadi Party, it is a big political party with a big vote share. You can easily see that in election data. In such a situation SP surely can be a strong contender in defeating BJP while taking others along. The SP should forge an alliance with the Congress so that everyone can fight together against the BJP.”

On the question of senior leaders leaving Congress, Masood said, “Congress is a political party and leaders keep coming and going, it doesn’t affect the party. Even if I am in Congress or out of Congress then also it won’t affect the party. The SP and Congress should come together if they want to save democracy from the BJP.”

Imran Masood became an independent MLA from Muzaffarabad Assembly in 2007. He defeated Jagdish Singh Rana of SP. He has also won the election of Saharanpur Municipality Chairman. In 2012, he contested the assembly elections from Nakur, but lost. In 2014, he contested from Saharanpur on a Congress ticket. In that he stood second by getting about 4.10 lakh votes. After this he contested from Nakur assembly in 2017 assembly elections, but lost to BJP candidate Dharam Singh Saini by about 1300 votes. Along with the assembly, Imran Masood has also tried his luck in the Lok Sabha elections but could not win.

