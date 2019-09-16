Congress Leader Jairam Ramesh to visit Mumbai for Saving City's Aarey Forest

Mumbai: Former Union environment minister and Congress leader Jairam Ramesh will visit the Aarey forest area here on Tuesday and meet activists opposing chopping of trees in the area for the metro car shed project.

Former Congress MP Sanjay Nirupam told PTI that Ramesh has extended his support to citizens opposing axing of a large number of trees in the sprawling green belt for the metro car shed project.

Ramesh, a Rajya Sabha member, earlier this month asked Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and civic authorities to find alternate solutions for the metro car shed and preserve Aarey Colony in suburban Goregaon, a major green lung of the metropolis.

