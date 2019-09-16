Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Congress Leader Jairam Ramesh to visit Mumbai for Saving City's Aarey Forest

Former Congress MP Sanjay Nirupam told that Ramesh has extended his support to citizens opposing axing of a large number of trees in the sprawling green belt for the metro car shed project.

PTI

Updated:September 16, 2019, 8:53 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Congress Leader Jairam Ramesh to visit Mumbai for Saving City's Aarey Forest
File photo of Jairam Ramesh. (Image: Reuters)
Loading...

Mumbai: Former Union environment minister and Congress leader Jairam Ramesh will visit the Aarey forest area here on Tuesday and meet activists opposing chopping of trees in the area for the metro car shed project.

Former Congress MP Sanjay Nirupam told PTI that Ramesh has extended his support to citizens opposing axing of a large number of trees in the sprawling green belt for the metro car shed project.

Ramesh, a Rajya Sabha member, earlier this month asked Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and civic authorities to find alternate solutions for the metro car shed and preserve Aarey Colony in suburban Goregaon, a major green lung of the metropolis.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram