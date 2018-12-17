English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Congress Leader Kamal Nath Involved in Anti-Sikh riots: Delhi BJP leader
Protesting the Congress's move in selecting Nath for the chief minister's post, he said, "I am sitting on an indefinite hunger strike against Rahul Gandhi's decision to nominate him as CM. He (Nath) is the same person who was involved in the riots against Sikhs in Delhi."
Madhya Pradesh chief minister-designate Kamal Nath. (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: A Delhi BJP leader Monday sat on an indefinite hunger strike against Kamal Nath being nominated for the CM's post in Madhya Pradesh, alleging that the Congress leader was involved in the anti-Sikh riots.
Nath will be sworn in as chief minister of Madhya Pradesh on Monday.
Tejinder Pal Singh Bagga started his hunger strike at Tilak Nagar in west Delhi where several families affected in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots live.
Protesting the Congress's move in selecting Nath for the chief minister's post, he said, "I am sitting on an indefinite hunger strike against Rahul Gandhi's decision to nominate him as CM. He (Nath) is the same person who was involved in the riots against Sikhs in Delhi."
He said his hunger strike will continue till Nath is replaced by someone else as chief minister of Madhya Pradesh.
Several BJP leaders are supporting Bagga's protest.
BJP leader and Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta said the Congress has "hurt" Sikh sentiments by appointing Nath as chief minister.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Nath will be sworn in as chief minister of Madhya Pradesh on Monday.
Tejinder Pal Singh Bagga started his hunger strike at Tilak Nagar in west Delhi where several families affected in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots live.
Protesting the Congress's move in selecting Nath for the chief minister's post, he said, "I am sitting on an indefinite hunger strike against Rahul Gandhi's decision to nominate him as CM. He (Nath) is the same person who was involved in the riots against Sikhs in Delhi."
He said his hunger strike will continue till Nath is replaced by someone else as chief minister of Madhya Pradesh.
Several BJP leaders are supporting Bagga's protest.
BJP leader and Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta said the Congress has "hurt" Sikh sentiments by appointing Nath as chief minister.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Analysis: Will Priyanka Gandhi’s Entry Change Congress Political Fortune
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
Karan Johar Apologises:'Feel Responsible Because It Was My Show'
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
Museum on Netaji Bose Takes You Back Into History
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
#NationalGirlChildDay: 50% Of India's Teenage Girls Are Underweight & Anaemic
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
News18 Analysis: Will Priyanka Gandhi’s Entry Change Congress Political Fortune
Thursday 24 January , 2019 Karan Johar Apologises:'Feel Responsible Because It Was My Show'
Thursday 24 January , 2019 Museum on Netaji Bose Takes You Back Into History
Thursday 24 January , 2019 #NationalGirlChildDay: 50% Of India's Teenage Girls Are Underweight & Anaemic
Thursday 17 January , 2019 33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Manikarnika Vs Thackeray: Kangana Ranaut, Nawazuddin Siddiqui Films Get Rave Reviews
- Why Would Anyone Do That? Nawazuddin Siddiqui Says No Fatwa Against Him For 'Thackeray'
- Renault Names New Leaders After Ghosn Bows Out, Jean-Dominique Senard Announced as New Chairman
- TRAI’s New Rules For Cable & DTH: Your TV Subscription Bill Set to go up, Or Channel Selection Will Suffer
- South Africa & Pakistan Seek to Plug Holes as Series Reaches Third Stop
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results