Congress Leader Kirti Azad to Join TMC: Report

Congress leader Kirti Azad. (Image: Hindi News18)

Kirti Azad had joined the Congress in 2018.

Congress leader Kirti Azad will join the Trinamool Congress in Delhi on Tuesday, sources in the Mamata Banerjee-led party said. Banerjee, who is in Delhi, always meets Congress president Sonia Gandhi during her visits. However, the TMC sources indicated that the West Bengal chief minister may give it a miss this time.

A member of the 1983 cricket World Cup-winning squad, Azad was suspended from the BJP for openly targeting the then Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley over alleged irregularities and corruption in the Delhi and District Cricket Association in December 2015.

He joined the Congress in 2018. Azad was elected to the Lok Sabha thrice from Darbhanga in Bihar. He had contested the 2014 general elections on a BJP ticket.

first published:November 23, 2021, 11:56 IST