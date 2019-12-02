Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

At Delhi Rally, Cong Leader Mixes Up Priyanka Gandhi with PeeCee, Twitter Goes ROFL Over 'Comedy Show'

In the clipping posted by a user on Sunday, a party leader can be seen and heard shouting slogans of 'Priyanka Gandhi zindabad' and 'Sonia Gandhi zindabad', to which the supports respond enthusiastically.

News18

Updated:December 2, 2019, 10:44 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
At Delhi Rally, Cong Leader Mixes Up Priyanka Gandhi with PeeCee, Twitter Goes ROFL Over 'Comedy Show'
A video grab of the incident.

New Delhi: A video clipping reportedly showing a mix-up of names of party leader Priyanka Gandhi and Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra at a rally here went viral.

In the clipping posted by a user on Sunday, a party leader can be seen and heard shouting slogans of 'Priyanka Gandhi zindabad' and 'Sonia Gandhi zindabad', to which the supports respond enthusiastically.

However, in a faux pas, the sloganeer blurts out 'Priyanka Chopra zindabad'. Later, the leader apologised for his mistake and made amends.

Twitterati had a field day over the video clip. #PriyankaChopra trended with 5,634 tweets after the clipping appeared on social media.

One user posted the clipping and wrote: "Congress party runs a Comedy Circus and their election rallies are Great Indian Laughter Show."

Another commented: "India does not need Comedians... Congress is there for it. Please do listen... Have fun."

A post read: "Thank God!! Rahul G either didn't attend or skipped that rally or was not invited for that rally. Surely, they would have shouted #RahulBajaj zindabad."

One user had an interesting question: "Since when has Priyanka Chopra joined the Congress?"

(With PTI inputs)

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram