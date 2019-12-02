At Delhi Rally, Cong Leader Mixes Up Priyanka Gandhi with PeeCee, Twitter Goes ROFL Over 'Comedy Show'

New Delhi: A video clipping reportedly showing a mix-up of names of party leader Priyanka Gandhi and Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra at a rally here went viral.

In the clipping posted by a user on Sunday, a party leader can be seen and heard shouting slogans of 'Priyanka Gandhi zindabad' and 'Sonia Gandhi zindabad', to which the supports respond enthusiastically.

However, in a faux pas, the sloganeer blurts out 'Priyanka Chopra zindabad'. Later, the leader apologised for his mistake and made amends.

#WATCH Delhi: Slogan of "Sonia Gandhi zindabad! Congress party zindabad! Rahul Gandhi zindabad! Priyanka Chopra zindabad!" (instead of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra) mistakenly raised by Congress' Surender Kr at a public rally. Delhi Congress chief Subhash Chopra was also present.(01.12) pic.twitter.com/ddFDuZDTwH — ANI (@ANI) December 1, 2019

Twitterati had a field day over the video clip. #PriyankaChopra trended with 5,634 tweets after the clipping appeared on social media.

One user posted the clipping and wrote: "Congress party runs a Comedy Circus and their election rallies are Great Indian Laughter Show."

Another commented: "India does not need Comedians... Congress is there for it. Please do listen... Have fun."

A post read: "Thank God!! Rahul G either didn't attend or skipped that rally or was not invited for that rally. Surely, they would have shouted #RahulBajaj zindabad."

One user had an interesting question: "Since when has Priyanka Chopra joined the Congress?"

(With PTI inputs)

