Congress Leader Mallikarjun Kharge Says He Has Been Receiving Threat Calls

Kharge said he had lodged a complaint at the Tughlaq police station in Delhi about two months ago. However, the Congress leader did not elaborate on the nature of the threats.

Updated:March 11, 2018, 10:43 PM IST
Congress Leader Mallikarjun Kharge Says He Has Been Receiving Threat Calls
File photo of Congres leader Mallikarjun Kharge.
Bengaluru: Leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, on Sunday said he has been receiving threat calls for the past few months.

"I have brought this matter to the notice of the Lok Sabha Speaker (Sumitra Mahajan) and Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh," Kharge told reporters in Kalaburagi, about 600km from Bengaluru.

Kharge said he had lodged a complaint at the Tughlaq police station in Delhi about two months ago. However, the Congress leader did not elaborate on the nature of the threats.

He explained that he avoided making a fuss about it earlier as it would have hampered the probe. "Also, people would have felt that I was trying to gain political mileage out of it," he said.

"People think they can silence me or stop me from doing my work. They should know I would have died at the age of six when fire broke out in our house killing my parents and other relatives. Now I'm 76. So I perceive these extra 70 years as bonus," the MP added.

| Edited by: Bijaya Das
