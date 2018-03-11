English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Congress Leader Mallikarjun Kharge Says He Has Been Receiving Threat Calls
Kharge said he had lodged a complaint at the Tughlaq police station in Delhi about two months ago. However, the Congress leader did not elaborate on the nature of the threats.
File photo of Congres leader Mallikarjun Kharge.
Bengaluru: Leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, on Sunday said he has been receiving threat calls for the past few months.
"I have brought this matter to the notice of the Lok Sabha Speaker (Sumitra Mahajan) and Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh," Kharge told reporters in Kalaburagi, about 600km from Bengaluru.
Kharge said he had lodged a complaint at the Tughlaq police station in Delhi about two months ago. However, the Congress leader did not elaborate on the nature of the threats.
He explained that he avoided making a fuss about it earlier as it would have hampered the probe. "Also, people would have felt that I was trying to gain political mileage out of it," he said.
"People think they can silence me or stop me from doing my work. They should know I would have died at the age of six when fire broke out in our house killing my parents and other relatives. Now I'm 76. So I perceive these extra 70 years as bonus," the MP added.
Also Watch
"I have brought this matter to the notice of the Lok Sabha Speaker (Sumitra Mahajan) and Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh," Kharge told reporters in Kalaburagi, about 600km from Bengaluru.
Kharge said he had lodged a complaint at the Tughlaq police station in Delhi about two months ago. However, the Congress leader did not elaborate on the nature of the threats.
He explained that he avoided making a fuss about it earlier as it would have hampered the probe. "Also, people would have felt that I was trying to gain political mileage out of it," he said.
"People think they can silence me or stop me from doing my work. They should know I would have died at the age of six when fire broke out in our house killing my parents and other relatives. Now I'm 76. So I perceive these extra 70 years as bonus," the MP added.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Bijaya Das
-
Bengal Man Builds Toilet From Plastic Bottles
-
Friday 09 March , 2018
Watch Now: Interview With 3 Storeys' Cast Feat. Renuka Shahane, Pulkit Samrat, Masumeh Makhija
-
Friday 09 March , 2018
North Korea US Relations: Donald Trump Announces Historic Meeting with Kim Jong-un | World in Flux
-
Friday 09 March , 2018
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
-
Monday 12 February , 2018
Cartist: The Big Attraction At Auto Expo 2018
Bengal Man Builds Toilet From Plastic Bottles
Friday 09 March , 2018 Watch Now: Interview With 3 Storeys' Cast Feat. Renuka Shahane, Pulkit Samrat, Masumeh Makhija
Friday 09 March , 2018 North Korea US Relations: Donald Trump Announces Historic Meeting with Kim Jong-un | World in Flux
Friday 09 March , 2018 REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Monday 12 February , 2018 Cartist: The Big Attraction At Auto Expo 2018
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra To Film Quantico Season Three's Final Episodes In Ireland
- Sachin Tendulkar Heaps Praise on India U-19 Captain Prithvi Shaw
- Bengali Actress Moumita Saha Found Hanging in her Flat, Police Recover Suicide Note
- Zero: Did Shah Rukh Khan Just Disturb Katrina Kaif With His 'Not-So-Good' Photo Skills?
- Renault Kwid Outsider Could Launch by 2019, to be More of an ‘SUV’