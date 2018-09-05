English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Congress Leader Mocks Lord Krishna on Facebook, BJP’s Anurag Thakur Fires Salvo at Rahul Gandhi
Former Congress MLA from Jawali in the Kangra district Neeraj Bharti's had posted an illustration from the story of Krishna, watching gopis bathe in the Yamuna. It asked "Aaj Iska Janmadin Hai Kya" (Is today His birthday).
Congress leader Neeraj Bharti. (Picture: Facebook)
Loading...
Shimla: BJP MP Anurag Thakur has slammed a Facebook post by a former Congress legislator on Janmashtami, drawing Rahul Gandhi's attention to the "anti-Hindu" sentiment displayed there.
Former Congress MLA from Jawali in the Kangra district Neeraj Bharti's post carried an illustration from the story of Krishna, watching gopis bathe in the Yamuna. It asked "Aaj Iska Janmadin Hai Kya" (Is today His birthday).
Alleging that Gandhi's Kailash Mansarovar Yatra is a farce, the BJP chief whip in parliament stated, "Such a derogatory post under your protection is an attack on the religious sentiments of the people." Thakur also attached two photographs with his tweet where Bharti can be seen with former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh.
Thakur, member of parliament from Hamirpur, said the controversial post by Bharti on Krishna showed the party's "anti-Hindu" mentality.
The BJP leader alleged that the Congress first showed its "anti-Hindu" mentality through its stand on the Ram Sethu issue.
Meanwhile, Kangra Superintendent of Police Santosh Patial told PTI that the district police had not received any complaint in this connection.
"If we receive any complaint, appropriate legal action will be taken against him," the SP said.
On August 20, Bharti was booked for allegedly making derogatory remarks on Facebook against BJP leader Pratibha Bali, a Shimla police official said.
Bharti, former chief parliamentary secretary during the previous government in Himachal Pradesh, had earlier posted controversial remarks against former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Yoga guru Baba Ramdev, and spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravi Shankar.
Former Congress MLA from Jawali in the Kangra district Neeraj Bharti's post carried an illustration from the story of Krishna, watching gopis bathe in the Yamuna. It asked "Aaj Iska Janmadin Hai Kya" (Is today His birthday).
Alleging that Gandhi's Kailash Mansarovar Yatra is a farce, the BJP chief whip in parliament stated, "Such a derogatory post under your protection is an attack on the religious sentiments of the people." Thakur also attached two photographs with his tweet where Bharti can be seen with former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh.
Thakur, member of parliament from Hamirpur, said the controversial post by Bharti on Krishna showed the party's "anti-Hindu" mentality.
The BJP leader alleged that the Congress first showed its "anti-Hindu" mentality through its stand on the Ram Sethu issue.
Meanwhile, Kangra Superintendent of Police Santosh Patial told PTI that the district police had not received any complaint in this connection.
"If we receive any complaint, appropriate legal action will be taken against him," the SP said.
On August 20, Bharti was booked for allegedly making derogatory remarks on Facebook against BJP leader Pratibha Bali, a Shimla police official said.
Bharti, former chief parliamentary secretary during the previous government in Himachal Pradesh, had earlier posted controversial remarks against former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Yoga guru Baba Ramdev, and spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravi Shankar.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
-
Monday 03 September , 2018
Does Your Currency Note Cause Dysentery, TB or Ulcer? All You Need To Know About Communicable Diseases from Notes
-
Monday 03 September , 2018
Surviving the Pellet: Stories From Kashmir
-
Monday 03 September , 2018
Myanmar Sentences Two Reuters Reporters to Seven Years in Prison
-
Monday 03 September , 2018
Watch: Janmashtami Celebrated With The Annual Dahi Handi Ritual
Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
Monday 03 September , 2018 Does Your Currency Note Cause Dysentery, TB or Ulcer? All You Need To Know About Communicable Diseases from Notes
Monday 03 September , 2018 Surviving the Pellet: Stories From Kashmir
Monday 03 September , 2018 Myanmar Sentences Two Reuters Reporters to Seven Years in Prison
Monday 03 September , 2018 Watch: Janmashtami Celebrated With The Annual Dahi Handi Ritual
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- US Open: Indian Contention Ends as Rohan Bopanna and Roger-Vasselin Crash Out in Men’s Doubles
- Taimur and Saif Ali Khan Star in the Perfect Candid Shot on Their Maldives Vacation; See Pictures
- Top 5 Android Smartphones Under Rs 10,000
- 'I Would Love to Meet You': Dharmendra Responds to Asian Games Gold Medalist Amit Panghal's Wish
- Google Has Developed AI to Help Combat Child Sexual Abuse Material
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...