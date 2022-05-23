CHANGE LANGUAGE
Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu Taken to Patiala Hospital from Jail for Medical Tests

File photo of Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu. (PTI)

Sidhu was taken to Rajindra Hospital in Patiala following his request for a special diet in the jail owing to his health conditions, his counsel HPS Verma said

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu, serving a year-long sentence in a Patiala jail in a 1988 road rage case involving a man’s death, was on Monday taken to a hospital there under heavy security for medical tests, official sources said. Sidhu was taken to Rajindra Hospital in Patiala following his request for a special diet in the jail owing to his health conditions, his counsel HPS Verma said.

Verma said a board of doctors carried out a detailed medical examination of Sidhu at the hospital. “The board of doctors will see what special diet is required and then it will submit its report to a local court (in Patiala),” Verma told .

first published:May 23, 2022, 23:51 IST