Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Congress Leader Paresh Dhanani Offers to Resign as LoP of Gujarat Assembly

Dhanani has sent his resignation to party chief Rahul Gandhi and Congress observer for Gujarat Rajeev Satav, according to sources.

Vijaysinh Parmar | News18

Updated:May 28, 2019, 5:48 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Congress Leader Paresh Dhanani Offers to Resign as LoP of Gujarat Assembly
File photo Paresh Dhanani. (Twitter)
Loading...
Ahmedabad: Gujarat Congress leader Paresh Dhanani as the Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly following the humiliating defeat of the party in the recently-concluded Lok Sabha polls.

Dhanani has sent his resignation to party chief Rahul Gandhi and Congress observer for Gujarat Rajeev Satav, according to sources.

By offering his resignation in the state Assembly, Dhanani joins a dozen senior Congress leaders from across the party who have sent their resignations after the massive defeat in the general elections. The grand old party’s Punjab chief Sunil Jakhar, Jharkhand’s Ajoy Kumar and Assam’s Ripun Bora have also offered to quit following the party’s poor show in the elections.

Dhanani contested Lok Sabha election from Amreli, but lost to BJP’s Naran Kachadiya by a margin of 2,01,431 votes.

Dhanani, who belongs influential Leuva Patel community from Saurashtra region, is considered close to Congress chief Rahul Gandhi.

The BJP won all 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat, repeating its 2014 poll performance. Gujarat is the home turf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP national president Amit Shah.

The BJP has secured 1,80, 91,482 votes (62.2 % vote share) while Congress received 32.1 percent vote share in recently concluded 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram