GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Congress Leader Quits Party in Morning, Goes to BJP, Comes Back by Evening

Sundara Devinagara was welcomed to the BJP at a function in the morning by U Rajesh Naik, who is to contest from Bantwal constituency against state Forests Minister B Ramanath Rai.

PTI

Updated:April 8, 2018, 11:42 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Congress Leader Quits Party in Morning, Goes to BJP, Comes Back by Evening
Supporters of AICC President Rahul Gandhi during a public rally on the last day of his Jana Aashirwada Yatra ahead of Karnataka Assembly elections in Bengaluru on Sunday. (PTI Photo)
Mangaluru: In a curious case of switching parties in the election period, a Congress local leader here resigned from his party and joined BJP in the morning, only to rejoin his parent party in the evening.

Panemangaluru block Congress secretary Sundara Devinagara is the leader who played a 'swing' exercise on Saturday for reasons best known to him.

Sundara Devinagara was welcomed to the BJP at a function in the morning by U Rajesh Naik, who is to contest from Bantwal constituency against state Forests Minister B Ramanath Rai.

Naik handed over the BJP flag to Sundara during the function here.

In a sudden twist to the story, Sundara rejoined Congress at another programme held at Mani a few hours later, after apparently being cajoled by party leaders.

He was once again 'welcomed' back to the party at the function attended by leaders, including Prakash Shetty Thumbe, party sources said.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Sanchari Chatterjee
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Now Showing: Masand's Verdict On Irrfan Khan-starrer Blackmail

Now Showing: Masand's Verdict On Irrfan Khan-starrer Blackmail

Recommended For You