1-MIN READ

Congress Leader Sachin Pilot Says He Has Tested Positive for Coronavirus Infection

File photo of Rajasthan's former deputy CM Sachin Pilot.

The former Rajasthan deputy chief minister took to Twitter to inform people about his health.

Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Thursday evening said that he has tested positive for the coronavirus infection and asked those who came in contact with him to get tested.

The former Rajasthan deputy chief minister took to Twitter to inform people about his health. "I have tested positive for Covid 19. Anyone who may have come in contact with me over the last few day, please get yourselves tested. Am taking appropriate doctoral advice. Hope to recover soon," he wrote.


